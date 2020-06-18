Backpacker rapist given extra jail time

A former UN forces commander who "cruelly" raped a backpacker he lured to Victoria with a fake job will spend more time behind bars.

Alimadad Mokhtari was found guilty of four counts of rape and one each of sexual assault and false imprisonment. He was jailed for 11 years in 2019.

But prosecutors argued the sentence was manifestly inadequate and Court of Appeal justices agreed.

"The individual sentences on the rape charges were well below what was required, given the gravity of the offending and the profound, long-term harm caused to the victim," Justices Chris Maxwell, David Beach and Mark Weinberg wrote in their decision.

He was re-sentenced to 13 years and will be eligible for parole after 10 years.

The father-of-six convinced his victim to fly from Queensland following a fake job ad he put on Gumtree in 2016.

He took the young woman to a Keysborough motel and tried to ply her with alcohol, but she rejected his sexual advances.

As she attempted to leave Mokhtari grabbed the woman before he repeatedly raped her over six hours, threatening to beat her if she screamed.

The victim was able to escape after a violent struggle in which she gouged Mokhtari's eyes while he tried to choke her.

"The offender cruelly exploited an innocent and vulnerable victim and, against her protests, raped her repeatedly," Justices Chris Maxwell, David Beach and Mark Weinberg found.

"The offending involved a significant level of planning and deception," they said of the attack.

Afghan-born Mokhtari had no prior offences and had helped UN forces as a commander during the war in the country.