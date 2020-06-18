National

Greenacre hijab crash driver refused bail

By AAP Newswire

A car is removed from the Hijab House shop (file image) - AAP

The man accused of ramming his car into a western Sydney hijab shop was involved in a road-rage incident four months prior, a NSW court has heard.

Sabry Moustafa Nassar, 51, was on Thursday denied bail for a third time when his Supreme Court application failed.

Nassar is facing up to two years in jail after being charged with a string of offences related to the May 21 crash into the front of Hijab House at Greenacre.

The court heard that on January 14 this year, Nassar was also involved in an incident at Lakemba in which he tailgated a car, veered onto the wrong side of the road and rammed the other car several times.

Justice Michael Walton denied Nassar's bail application after refusing to accept his lawyer's argument he may have suffered an epileptic seizure.

