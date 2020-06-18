National

Qld prison rioter faces deportation to NZ

By AAP Newswire

Razor wire at a Queensland prison (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Queensland man who took part in a three-hour-long prison riot causing about $70,000 of damage could be deported to New Zealand.

Alo Fesola'i and other inmates attacked corrective services officers attempting to stop a prisoner from trying to kill himself in 2019, the Brisbane District Court was told on Thursday.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of riot with an aggravating circumstance.

He also pleaded guilty to using a knife to rob a man of his phone in the Brisbane CBD. It was that charge that landed him in jail.

Fesola'i was born in New Zealand and could have his visa cancelled depending on the sentence handed down by Judge David Reid.

His barrister has argued deportation would be a burden for Fesola'i as he has relatives in Brisbane and his parents live in American Samoa.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest articles

National

Scandal makes Albanese’s stamp indelible

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has acted swiftly in response to allegations of corruption and branch-stacking in the party’s Victorian arm.

AAP Newswire
National

Backpacker rapist given extra jail time

A former UN forces commander who raped a backpacker he lured with the promise of a job has had his jail sentence extended on appeal.

AAP Newswire
National

Greenacre hijab crash driver refused bail

The man accused of driving his car into a western Sydney hijab shop has been denied bail after a judge refused his argument he may have suffered a seizure.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire