National

Sydney street artist faces 11 new charges

By AAP Newswire

Anthony Lister (file image) - AAP

A prominent Sydney street artist has been charged with an additional 11 offences relating to a series of historical alleged sexual assaults.

Anthony Lister was in March charged with 18 offences after police raided his home in Darlinghurst and an industrial space in Marrickville.

The 40-year-old has been accused of sexually assaulting four women - including three art students - between 2015 and 2018, as well as tattooing one student without consent.

The 11 fresh charges followed further investigations and analysis of items seized in the March raid, which allegedly included illicit drugs, four replica pistols and a knuckleduster.

Lister has now also been charged with the indecent assault of a woman -- then aged 21 -- at a Waterloo studio in mid-2015, as well as supplying commercial quantities of prohibited drugs and possessing prescribed restricted substances.

He remains on conditional bail and will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday.

