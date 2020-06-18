National

Crime on the rise in Victoria before COVID

By AAP Newswire

Crime increased in the year before Victoria's coronavirus lockdown, new statistics reveal.

The Crime Statistics Agency released the numbers for the year ending 31 March 2020 on Thursday.

Within those 12 months, the number of criminal incidents increased by 6.1 per cent with 409,841 episodes recorded.

The number of total offences increased by 5.3 per cent to 542,626.

Family-related incidents increased 5.8 per cent to the highest on record, with 85,923 incidents.

Such incidents have been going up for some time.

CSA chief statistician Fiona Dowsley said during this period, family violence-related offences were the main contributor to increases in breach of orders offences.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS WITH HIGHEST CRIMINAL INCIDENT RATES PER 100,000 OF RESIDENT POPULATION TO MARCH 31, 2020

1 - Melbourne (14,368.5 incidents, down 3.2 per cent)

2 - Latrobe (13,303.8 incidents, up 1.1 per cent)

3 - Yarra (11,102.7 incidents, up 0.8 per cent)

4 - Mildura (9,964.7 incidents, up 1.1 per cent)

5 - Greater Shepparton (9,567.7 incidents, up 2.1 per cent).

SOURCE: Crime Statistics Agency.

