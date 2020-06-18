National

SA lifts more school coronavirus measures

By AAP Newswire

A virtual classroom at Glenunga High School in Adelaide - AAP

School assemblies, excursions and camps have been given the all-clear to resume as part of a further easing of coronavirus restrictions in South Australia.

All school sport competitions, sports days and carnivals, and other activities including school choirs, bands, formals and playgroups can also be held from June 29.

Education Minister John Gardner said students, staff and families across the state would welcome the return of school activities.

He said the changes would provide a sense of schools "returning to normal" from term three.

Mr Gardner added the changes would also provide a critical lifeline for many businesses, such as those involved in running school camps and excursions.

They come after it was revealed on Wednesday that a man who recently returned to Australia from Pakistan had tested positive to COVID-19 after arriving in Adelaide.

SA Health said the man, 35, first arrived in Melbourne on June 6 and tested positive there on June 9.

But because he first developed symptoms in May, he was allowed to serve a shorter period in quarantine before moving on to Adelaide and flew into SA on Tuesday morning.

He was tested again on arrival at Adelaide Airport, returning a positive result.

However, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said he was no longer infectious and was not being considered a new SA case.

She said local health authorities were confident he posed no risk to other people but would spend two weeks in isolation at home as a precaution.

No other people, including those on the same plane, were being required to isolate.

SA's total number of coronavirus cases remains on 440, with no active cases.

