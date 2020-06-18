National

Labor to win Eden-Monaro: polls

By AAP Newswire

Labor is on track to retain the seat of Eden-Monaro, two new polls suggest.

Voting for the bushfire-ravaged southern NSW seat opened on Monday ahead of the official July 4 by-election date.

Labor is in front of the Liberal Party 53-47 on a two-party-preferred basis, according to the results of a uComms poll published in The Australian.

Labor's Kristy McBain had a 36.5 per cent primary vote, over the Liberal Party's candidate Fiona Kotvojs, whose primary vote was 29.9 per cent according to the poll, commissioned by think tank The Australia Institute.

Matthew Stadtmiller of the the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party has a primary vote of 6.5 per cent, ahead of Nationals candidate Trevor Hicks, on 6.1 per cent.

The Greens were on 8.1 per cent, according to the telephone poll of 643 voters on Tuesday night.

A second uComms poll for the Australian Forest Products Association had Labor in front of the Liberal Party 52-48 on a two-party-preferred basis.

That poll had the Nationals on 6.7 per cent, the Greens on 6.3 per cent and the SFF on 3.6 per cent.

It surveyed 816 Eden-Monaro residents on Tuesday night.

