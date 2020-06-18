National

Vic virus spike may delay restriction ease

By AAP Newswire

An increase in community transmission of coronavirus could delay a further easing of restrictions in Victoria, the state's health chief has warned.

The state saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in over a month, with 21 new infections recorded on Wednesday.

Fifteen of the new cases are returned overseas travellers from places such as Bangladesh, India and Pakistan where COVID-19 cases have recently soared.

The number of cases of community transmission, meanwhile, has risen by six.

"A day like today can make me nervous, it's an indication that there's still community transmission going on," Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters on Wednesday.

"We need to watch it very closely and that's why we always need to caveat what our next steps are with 'it depends on how things are going.'"

One of the community transmission cases recorded in Victoria on Wednesday was a staff worker from Stamford Plaza Hotel, which houses returned travellers.

Another test returned positive from a resident at aged care centre Rosstown Community in Carnegie, prompting its lockdown.

The 53-bed facility run by Glen Eira council will have to undergo deep cleaning and contact tracing.

This same process was followed at Sunbury Animal Hospital, where a staff worker tested positive.

Meanwhile, a childcare centre in Melbourne was shut down after a worker also tested positive.

A health department spokesman on Wednesday confirmed a staff member from Inspira Early Learning Centre in Gladstone Park had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Victoria now has 70 active cases among its total infection tally of 1762.

