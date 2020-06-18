National

WA Claremont trial wrapping up grinds on

By AAP Newswire

The prosecution for the Claremont serial killings trial is nearing the end of its closing submissions in the epic judge-alone trial, while the defence summing up may go into next week.

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo's final statements will continue for a fourth day on Thursday, resuming comments on the murder of the first victim Sarah Spiers, an 18-year-old secretary who was last seen waiting for a taxi to Mosman Park.

Like Bradley Robert Edwards' other two victims, Ciara Glennon, a 27-year-old solicitor, and 23-year-old childcare worker Jane Rimmer, Ms Spiers had spent a night out in Claremont's entertainment district before she was abducted or lured away by her attacker, Ms Barbagallo said.

But unlike those two women, Ms Spiers' body has never been found, so the prosecution is relying on bloodcurdling screams and a car spotted at her intended destination not long after she was last seen.

Ms Barbagallo told Justice Stephen Hall on Wednesday that one witness who was woken by the screams in the dead of night in January 1996, Wayne Stewart, was particularly compelling.

Mr Stewart testified he ran to his balcony to investigate, heard two doors slam and saw a light-coloured station wagon with its lights on about 100 metres away, saying it looked like a Toyota Corona.

Edwards, a confessed rapist, drove a Telstra-issued Toyota Camry at the time.

Ms Barbagallo said if Justice Stephen Hall found the 51-year-old guilty of killing Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon, that could be considered propensity evidence for Ms Spiers' murder.

She also said all of Ms Rimmer's clothing, Ms Glennon's jacket, and shoes and handbags they wore on their last night alive had never been found, so it was not known if the killer kept them as a trophy.

