Community grieves 15yo killed in Melbourne

Mourners have continued to gather overnight at the scene where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Melbourne's west.

Solomone Taufeulungaki was killed outside Brimbank Shopping Centre in Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly approached by a group of eight to 10 youths wielding knives.

On Wednesday, his parents Antunaisa and Salome Taufeulungaki visited the scene of his death opposite the family's place of worship, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

"Every Sunday my son come to this church. I believe maybe every Sunday his spirit (will) join with us in this true church," Mr Taufeulungaki told reporters.

As for those behind his son's death, he said: "We love them. We need to send love to their parents."

Solomone's mother said the family doesn't want revenge.

"We want our son back home," she said.

Mourners continued to gather at the site, which has become a makeshift shrine to the teenager on Wednesday night to sing hymns and leave flowers, balloons and notes.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family pay for the funeral of the "caring, kind, selfless and humble soul".

As of 10pm on Wednesday more than $30,000 had been raised.

Six boys, aged 13 to 16, faced a Children's Court on Wednesday night charged with violent disorder and affray in connection with the incident.

Three were released on bail with strict conditions including a curfew.

The magistrate indicated a possibility that more people could be charged over Solomone's death.

No one has been charged with directly causing his death.