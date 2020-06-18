National

Community grieves 15yo killed in Melbourne

By AAP Newswire

STABBING TEENAGE DEATH MELBOURNE - AAP

1 of 1

Mourners have continued to gather overnight at the scene where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Melbourne's west.

Solomone Taufeulungaki was killed outside Brimbank Shopping Centre in Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly approached by a group of eight to 10 youths wielding knives.

On Wednesday, his parents Antunaisa and Salome Taufeulungaki visited the scene of his death opposite the family's place of worship, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

"Every Sunday my son come to this church. I believe maybe every Sunday his spirit (will) join with us in this true church," Mr Taufeulungaki told reporters.

As for those behind his son's death, he said: "We love them. We need to send love to their parents."

Solomone's mother said the family doesn't want revenge.

"We want our son back home," she said.

Mourners continued to gather at the site, which has become a makeshift shrine to the teenager on Wednesday night to sing hymns and leave flowers, balloons and notes.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family pay for the funeral of the "caring, kind, selfless and humble soul".

As of 10pm on Wednesday more than $30,000 had been raised.

Six boys, aged 13 to 16, faced a Children's Court on Wednesday night charged with violent disorder and affray in connection with the incident.

Three were released on bail with strict conditions including a curfew.

The magistrate indicated a possibility that more people could be charged over Solomone's death.

No one has been charged with directly causing his death.

Latest articles

News

Green light for Westside joint agreement

An agreement for joint use of Riverlinks Westside in Mooroopna was given the green light at this week’s Greater Shepparton City Council meeting. Council unanimously voted to enter a community joint use agreement with the Department of Education and...

John Lewis
News

RSPCA investigating Shepparton animal cruelty allegations

Disturbing allegations have emerged of animals being harmed by an unknown person in Shepparton. Shepparton Animal Rescue and Rehoming shared the news on Facebook, saying staff were informed by a member of the public that cats were being tortured...

Liz Mellino
News

Big art installation for new SAM

A giant stack of steel playing cards will greet visitors on the forecourt of the new Shepparton Art Museum when it opens next year. Greater Shepparton City Council this week voted unanimously to accept the donation of the 5m tall steel and acrylic...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire