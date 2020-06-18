National

Vic Labor to reform as IBAC investigates

By AAP Newswire

ADEM SOMYUREK BRANCH STACKING - AAP

Victoria's corruption watchdog has launched an investigation into allegations of branch stacking within the state's Labor party, as it assures devotees it will clean up its act.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission confirmed on Wednesday had launched Operation Fortescue to investigate "serious allegations of corrupt conduct" within Victorian Labor, following explosive allegations first aired by Nine on Sunday night.

The expose revealed now-former Labor heavyweight Adem Somyurek allegedly was involved in "industrial scale" branch stacking, using his own cash and the help of parliamentary staff.

He was also caught in recordings using vile language about colleagues and staff.

"IBAC's Operation Fortescue will examine a range of matters concerning allegations of 'branch stacking', and other matters aired recently in media reports, and other related complaints made to IBAC," the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Branch stacking involves recruiting or signing up members for a local branch of a political party to influence the outcome of candidate preselections for parliament.

The expose prompted Mr Somyurek's sacking from cabinet and he quit the party.

His right-faction allies Marlene Kairouz and Robin Scott later resigned from cabinet, following allegations their staff were connected to Mr Somyurek's efforts.

On Tuesday, IBAC officers reportedly visited his home.

Former premier Steve Bracks and former federal minister Jenny Macklin have been appointed administrators of the Victorian party until January, to reform its structure and ensure its membership is legitimate.

Mr Bracks admitted reforming the party "painful but necessary", and will lead to rank and file members having a greater say in Labor's future.

Voting rights for rank and file members are being suspended until 2023, while every member is audited to ensure they genuinely want to be members and have paid to be so themselves.

Premier Daniel Andrews apologised to the party's "true believers".

"I apologise for your pain, and I guarantee you when this reform work is finished, not only will your voice be heard, but it will be louder than it has ever been," Mr Andrews said on Wednesday.

A motion put by the opposition in Victoria's upper house referring the scandal to Ombudsman Deborah Glass on Wednesday passed, with the help of Labor and some crossbenchers.

