MPs debate over Qld political donation cap

Legislation proposing a curb on political donations and campaign spending in Queensland is expected to pass state parliament on Thursday.

Annastacia Palaszczuk's government claims its proposed law would make elections fairer for everyone.

"Big donations are gone, they will be no more," the premier declared when she announced the measure last year.

"We want to push back on attempts to buy elections."

However, spending caps that were due to take effect in time for the October state election, along with donation limits and election funding, will now be pushed back to 2022.

Attorney-General Yvette D'ath says this is due to economic implications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is unreasonable to expect that we will be able to immediately commence the amended political finance model that is set out in the bill," she told parliament on Wednesday.

"Deferring the commencement of the donations caps, and the accompanying change to public financing, will allow the Palaszczuk government to prioritise resources as we focus on getting Queensland back on its feet."

The bill is meant to ensure no person or entity can improperly influence anyone involved in a state election campaign, including political parties, MPs, candidates or individuals taking part in campaigning.

It is also intended to secure opportunities for parties and candidates to communicate with voters without drowning out others.

The bill pitches a $6000 limit on donations to either a single or multiple candidates from one political party over a four-year term of government.

It would also cap donations to political parties to $4000 over the same period.

Meanwhile, a maximum on how much can be spent on a campaign will only be in place over the final 12 months of a term.

Caps on donations and spending were removed by the Liberal National Party under Campbell Newman.

The party says the state government's plans stink.

"These new laws are all about the Labor Party rigging elections," deputy leader Tim Mander said.