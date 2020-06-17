National

Accused Sydney love scammer ‘made $670k’

By AAP Newswire

Burwood Local Court (file image) - AAP

An accused love scammer falsely claimed she was a legal, medical and flight student - all while trading designer handbags, NSW police say.

Siriluck Fatima Chimmalee allegedly obtained more than $670,000 through a sophisticated romance scam after connecting with men via online dating platforms, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Detectives say they uncovered the scam while looking into an alleged $9.7 million fraud syndicate targeting the Thai-Australian community.

The 27-year-old allegedly made a series of false claims and defrauded multiple men and is accused of using their personal financial information to apply for loans and credit cards.

Detectives laid 33 new charges on Wednesday, having laid 26 charges on May 20 related to the alleged romance scam.

Chimmalee first appeared in court in February on three charges related to her alleged role in the fraud syndicate, in which police say she made out she was a registered remitter and advertised inflated rates for exchanging money.

She was remanded in custody ahead of her next court appearance at Burwood Local Court on June 23.

