Native title holders seek landmark compo

Two compensation claims have been lodged in the Federal Court on behalf of the Tjiwarl native title holders in Western Australia in what they believe will be a landmark case.

The extinguishment and impairment claims cover more than 7800 square kilometres in the state's Goldfields region.

Compensation is sought for acts done by some mining companies and the state government, including certain pastoral leases, ground water licences for mining projects, and segments of the Goldfields gas pipeline and Goldfields Highway.

"This is a landmark case that will guide compensation negotiations with native title holders across the country," Tjiwarl Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Greg Ryan-Gadsden said on Wednesday.

"Mining and infrastructure project developers need to appropriately compensate for the impacts that they have, which prevent native title holders from exercising their native title rights and interests on their country."

Tjiwarl Aboriginal Corporation chairperson and native title holder Brett Lewis said the community had lost significant cultural sites.

"Our claim goes further than the Timber Creek case. Tjiwarl is also seeking compensation for impairment of our rights," he said.

"Many of us are still on country looking after Tjukurrpa (dreaming) sites.

"We can't access all of the areas and this causes a lot of shame for our people because we can't meet our cultural responsibilities."

A state government spokeswoman said the Native Title Act provided for compensation where native title rights and interests were validly affected or extinguished in accordance with the Commonwealth Native Title Act.

"The High Court decision in Timber Creek settled general principles on how that compensation is to be assessed, but that case only dealt with certain land grants and public works that wholly extinguished native title," she said.

"The case left a number of important questions unanswered.

"Soon after the Timber Creek case, the Tjiwarl native title holders advised that they intended making a claim for compensation, which they consider will be a test case for some of the outstanding issues."