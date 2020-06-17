National

Claims of NT senator fight investigated

By AAP Newswire

Nationals Senator Sam McMahon - AAP

1 of 1

Allegations of a bloody physical altercation between Northern Territory Senator Sam McMahon and her chief-of-staff Jason Riley are being investigated by the Country Liberal Party and Commonwealth Department of Finance.

The department and CLP have both been handed a formal complaint detailing allegations of misconduct within Senator McMahon's office.

CLP president Ron Kelly said he was told about the allegations last weekend.

Senator McMahon denied any altercation had taken place earlier in the week but later appeared to backtrack.

It has been reported that WhatsApp messages sent from her phone alleging an incident had occurred are part of the investigations.

Michael McCormack, the Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Nationals - with whom the NT-based CLP is aligned - said the government took "all matters of workplace safety very seriously".

"No-one should feel unsafe in a workplace, violence of any kind is not tolerated," he said in a statement.

The statement said it was inappropriate to comment more during investigations by the CLP and Department of Finance, with the latter responsible for work health and safety policies and processes, parliamentary staff.

Senator Sam McMahon, a 52-year-old veterinarian and businesswoman, is the CLP's sole federal representative.

She won preselection to replace the retiring Nigel Scullion before last year's election.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Brave the cold, catch a fish | Reel Life

For those who not only take their fishing seriously but also their literature, the poem that I misquoted last week was from former poet laureate John Mansfield, who was from England and died in the 1960s. Speaking of taking fishing seriously, you...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Who says a lizard isn’t cuddly?

When you think of cute and cuddly pets reptiles are probably the last thing that spring to mind. But just ask Shepparton’s Jess Flegeltaub and she will tell you a very different story. The 21-year-old’s new companion is a four-month-old...

Sharon Wright
Entertainment

Kyabram’s Callum Gleeson wins a spot on The Voice

If you tuned in to Monday’s episode of The Voice you might have seen a familiar face- Kyabram’s Callum Gleeson.

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire