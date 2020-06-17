National

Ernie Dingo ‘whacks’ man after racial slur

By AAP Newswire

Indigenous actor and television presenter Ernie Dingo has revealed he "whacked" a man who directed a racial slur towards him at a Perth train station.

Dingo, 63, was waiting for passengers to get off the train at about 8am on Wednesday when he noticed a white man aged in his 30s watching him.

"He says 'F****** Abo' and walks off," Dingo is quoted on a Ngaarda Media social media page.

Dingo chased the man and "scruffed" him, then told him to say it again.

"He is scared now and I whack him on the right side of his head," Dingo said.

"He slips and falls trying to get away, his foot falls between the platform and the train.

"I drag his arse away from the edge. As he is laying there, I ask again 'Say it again, give me an excuse to whack you.' He doesn't."

Dingo said two people came to the man's aid and told him to leave the man alone because he is "retarded".

"Well if he is going to say that s*** to me, I'll have a go at him," Dingo said.

"I get on the train and this lady says 'Are you alright? I heard what he said.'

"We chatted and as I told her, he should've known better."

AAP is seeking further comment from Dingo.

The Public Transport Authority confirmed an incident happened, but could not confirm details.

It comes amid Black Lives Matter protests in WA and all over the world.

