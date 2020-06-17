National

Jewels missing from SA dead woman’s home

By AAP Newswire

Ann Marie Smith - AAP

1 of 1

Jewellery worth $35,000 is missing from the home of disabled Adelaide woman Ann Marie Smith, detectives investigating her death have revealed.

Detective Superintendent Des Bray says major crime Investigators are looking for items including six gold hair clips and a number of gold bangles that Ms Smith had custom made.

The 54-year-old, who suffered from cerebral palsy, died in hospital in April from septic shock, multiple organ failure, severe pressure sores and malnourishment while under the care of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Police have launched a manslaughter inquiry into her treatment and the NDIS commissioner has appointed former Federal Court Judge Alan Robertson to lead an independent inquiry.

Latest articles

News

Kyabram’s Warren Davies featured on Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website

KYABRAM’S Warren Davies and his inspiring story have been featured on the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website ahead of Men’s Health Week, which began on Monday.

Jared Prestwidge
News

The Gift offering free photo shoots in competition

TO CELEBRATE the immense success of its family isolation shots, The Gift is offering the chance for Kyabram and district residents to win a free photo shoot.

Jared Prestwidge
News

New technology allows Campaspe police to detect more road offences

CAMPASPE’S road police will be able to catch more law-breakers than ever thanks to their new vehicle.

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire