National

‘Misogynist’ killer appeal bid rejected

By AAP Newswire

Tony Smith (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian man who strangled a woman during sex because of his "disrespectful" and "misogynistic" views of women has lost a bid for a reduced jail sentence.

Anthony 'Tony' Smith killed mother-of-four Karen Rae and dumped her body next to the Frankston Freeway in April 2015, but didn't say where the burial location was for 19 months.

Three years later he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for 13 years for the crime with a non-parole period of 10 years.

But Smith claimed the judge made an error in labelling the offending as a "very serious example" of manslaughter and allowing the killer's "disrespectful, contemptuous and misogynistic" views about women to overwhelm sentencing discretion.

The convicted killer also said the sentence and non-parole period were manifestly excessive.

But the Court of Appeal rejected his claims on Wednesday.

"This was very grave offending indeed," Justices Chris Maxwell, Emilios Kyrou and Mark Weinberg wrote in their decision.

"Male violence against women is a scourge of our society. The rate of death and serious injury suffered by women at the hands of their partners or former partners is deeply shocking."

People who engage or contemplate in that violent crime should be "in no doubt" they will get heavy sentences.

They found although the sentence was "stern", it was within the range of sentence given the circumstances of the case.

The appeal bid was dismissed.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Latest articles

News

Kyabram’s Warren Davies featured on Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website

KYABRAM’S Warren Davies and his inspiring story have been featured on the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website ahead of Men’s Health Week, which began on Monday.

Jared Prestwidge
News

The Gift offering free photo shoots in competition

TO CELEBRATE the immense success of its family isolation shots, The Gift is offering the chance for Kyabram and district residents to win a free photo shoot.

Jared Prestwidge
News

New technology allows Campaspe police to detect more road offences

CAMPASPE’S road police will be able to catch more law-breakers than ever thanks to their new vehicle.

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire