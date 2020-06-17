National

Rio’s relationship with owners ‘fractured’

By AAP Newswire

Traditional owners who were devastated by Rio Tinto's destruction of ancient rock shelters in Western Australia say they are trying to restore their fractured relationship but question the sincerity of the company's apology.

Rio's recent blowing up of two 46,000-year-old landmarks in the Juukan Gorge was legal as the miner secured ministerial consent in 2013.

But it sparked international outrage, prompting an apology from the company for causing distress to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.

A report in the Australian Financial Review on Monday claimed iron ore chief Chris Salisbury could be heard in a secret recording responding to a staff complaint about how the company had said sorry.

"We haven't apologised for the event itself per se, but apologised for the distress the event caused," Mr Salisbury reportedly said.

The report also cited the executive as saying the destruction of the rock shelters was "quite galling to me".

The Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura Aboriginal Corporation said in a statement on Wednesday the article "raises questions relating to the sincerity of Rio Tinto's apologies".

"We will be addressing this matter with Rio Tinto so as to ensure transparency and trust in our conversations as we continue to determine the way forward."

The corporation said discussions to date had been productive and apologies had seemed genuine and sincere.

