National

Home invasion ‘fabricated’ in murder case

By AAP Newswire

The Adelaide Supreme Court (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An Adelaide woman charged with murder concocted a story about a home invasion to cover up the brutal assault she inflicted on her mother-in-law, a court has heard.

Caroline Dela Rose Nilsson is accused of murdering Myrna Nilsson in the laundry of the Valley View home they shared in September 2016.

Opening the crown case in the Supreme Court murder trial on Wednesday, prosecutor Emily Telfer SC said the 57-year-old had suffered multiple blows to the back of her head when she arrived home from work and had died from the subsequent brain injury.

She said the accused and her three children were in the house at the time and she later told police that there had been a home invasion involving two or three men who ransacked the property, assaulted her and tied her up with packing tape and speaker wire.

"The prosecution case is that no strangers came to the house on the evening that Myrna Nilsson was killed and that the version of events that Caroline Nilsson gave to police is not supported by other evidence," Ms Telfer told the jury.

"It is the prosecution case that the story about these two or three men entering the home is a fabrication, conceived and repeated by this accused to cover the fact that she had killed her mother-in-law in the laundry of the house that they shared."

Ms Telfer said experts had extracted data from the victim's mobile phone and an Apple watch which had recorded her pulse and other activity at the time she passed away.

She said this would show the time she arrived home, when her phone disconnected from the Bluetooth system in her car, and then a period when there was some activity to a time just minutes later when her watch could no longer detect her heart rate.

"The prosecution case is that this data must reflect the attack on Myrna and the process of her pulse weakening to a point that it becomes undetectable," Ms Telfer said.

"So it is the prosecution case that Myrna Nilsson was attacked very soon after she arrived home."

Ms Telfer also told the jury that traces of a painkiller called Tramadol, which could also act as a sedative, were found in the hair of the two oldest children, which could explain why they remained quiet during and after the killing.

In an opening statement to the jury, the accused's counsel Heath Barclay said the defence did not dispute the fact that the victim was beaten to death in her laundry.

He said there was also no issue with the time of death and with the data that was recorded by the Apple watch.

But he said it was the defence case that his client did not give her children Tramadol at any time.

"The defence case is that the circumstantial evidence, that is the items of evidence that the prosecution put together, do no paint a clear picture of murder," Mr Barclay said.

"She did not kill her, that is the defence case."

The trial was continuing.

Latest articles

News

Kyabram’s Warren Davies featured on Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website

KYABRAM’S Warren Davies and his inspiring story have been featured on the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website ahead of Men’s Health Week, which began on Monday.

Jared Prestwidge
News

The Gift offering free photo shoots in competition

TO CELEBRATE the immense success of its family isolation shots, The Gift is offering the chance for Kyabram and district residents to win a free photo shoot.

Jared Prestwidge
News

New technology allows Campaspe police to detect more road offences

CAMPASPE’S road police will be able to catch more law-breakers than ever thanks to their new vehicle.

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire