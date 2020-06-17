National

Arrests at Qld Black Lives Matter march

By AAP Newswire

Black Lives Matter protestor yells at police officers - AAP

At least two protesters have been arrested at a Black Lives Matter rally in Brisbane.

A group of about 100 people marched to Parliament House at lunchtime on Wednesday to protest police brutality against indigenous Australians, and to call for justice for those who have died in custody.

A large group of police flanked the crowd, and arrested people as they gathered outside the building, chanting and waving placards.

One protester was seen on video on social media pushing a police officer as they tried to move the crowd on.

He was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed.

The lead protester was also videoed voluntarily lying on the ground before his arrest.

A police spokesman said the pair, including the lead protester, had not been charged.

The group then marched to the Roma Street watch house, where they blocked a small street near police headquarters for a little over an hour as they chanted "Too many coppers, not enough justice".

After demanding and being granted a meeting with a representative from the police commissioner's office the group then agreed to peacefully disperse.

