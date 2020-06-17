National

WA bureaucrat admits 530 corruption counts

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A former senior bureaucrat at the centre of Western Australia's biggest public sector theft has pleaded guilty to 530 corruption charges for his role in a $22 million rort.

Former Department of Communities executive Paul Whyte faced Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link from Hakea prison, but had to plead guilty in writing because there were too many charges.

He is accused of working with physiotherapist Jacob Anthonisz to raise false invoices for three shelf companies dating back to 2008.

Whyte and Anthonisz allegedly spent the money on racehorses, paying a horse stud service in New Zealand and personal expenses.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Whyte is also facing a new offence of laundering about $254,000 but is yet to enter a plea to that charge.

He is due back in Perth Magistrates Court on August 18, but the case will eventually go to the WA District Court for sentencing.

Anthonisz is yet to enter pleas and is scheduled to face court on August 4.

Bookkeeper Paola Colangelo has pleaded not guilty over her alleged role in the scandal.

