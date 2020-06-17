National

Claremont 4th murder theory ‘possibility’

By AAP Newswire

The prosecutor in the Claremont serial killings trial has had to explain why she raised a theory for the first time while wrapping up her case, not during the evidence, that the accused intended to murder a teenager he raped.

On the second day of her closing submissions for the epic Supreme Court of Western Australia trial, Carmel Barbagallo theorised why Bradley Robert Edwards engaged in seemingly bizarre behaviour immediately after he raped a 17-year-old girl in a cemetery in 1995.

The victim testified via statements she was so terrified she kept her eyes shut after Edwards - mid-way through the assault - removed a hood he'd placed on her head.

She then pretended to be unconscious when he threw her into bushes, walked away, came back and hurled her into even denser bushes.

Ms Barbagallo said Edwards "had every intention" of murdering the girl - at least from the moment he pulled the hood off - but was disturbed by security patrols.

Throwing her into bushes was an attempt to hide her before returning and killing her, but she fled in the meantime, the prosecutor said.

Justice Stephen Hall questioned Ms Barbagallo about the suggestion on Wednesday, concerned the defence team didn't have an opportunity to test it during the trial.

She replied it was not relied upon in terms of proving Edwards' propensity and was "just leaving open that it's a reasonable possibility" in case the defence submitted in its closing address the former Telstra technician's offending was limited to sex crimes, not murder.

The 51-year-old denies killing Ciara Glennon, 27, Sarah Spiers, 18, and 23-year-old Jane Rimmer in 1996 and 1997, but admits raping the teen after abducting her from a dark Claremont park in 1995.

He has also confessed to indecently assaulting an 18-year-old woman as she slept in her Huntingdale home in 1988.

Ms Barbagallo also said for the first time on Tuesday that Edwards' attack on a hospital social worker in 1990, which earned him a conviction, was sexually motivated, as was Ms Glennon's abduction given she was found with her skirt up around her waist.

The prosecutor did not say that in her opening address in November.

"We're not necessarily nailing our colours to the wall on that," she said at the time.

"Certainly, Ms Rimmer was found naked."

The location Ms Spiers' body remains a mystery.

