Senate remembers Aboriginal custody deaths

By AAP Newswire

MALARNDIRRI MCCARTHY DEATHS IN CUSTODY SPEECH - AAP

The deaths of dozens of Aboriginal people in policy custody have been stamped on federal parliament forever.

In a powerful speech, indigenous Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy read out the circumstances of 31 Aboriginal deaths in custody between 2017 and March 2019.

There were high-profile deaths like 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker, who was fatally shot in the NT community of Yuendumu in November.

A police officer intends to plead not guilty to his murder.

Others didn't garner national headlines, like the 20-year-old man who fell 10 metres while returning to the Kariong Correctional Centre from the Gosford Hospital.

Senator McCarthy also remembered 31-year-old Patrick Fisher, who died in 2018 after falling 13 floors from a Sydney public housing block as police chased him.

Two Aboriginal teenagers fleeing police died in Perth's Swan River in 2018 after reports of boys jumping fences.

Some of the people were found hanged in cells, while others died in car crashes during police pursuits.

Senator McCarthy said up to 439 indigenous people had died since the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.

"These are the people that hundreds of thousands of Australians walked the streets for this week, last week and will no doubt continue to do so," she said.

WA senator Pat Dodson - a royal commissioner at the 1991 inquiry - thanked his colleague for giving humanity to people who would otherwise be numbers in files.

He said racism explained the deep distrust indigenous people had for Australia's institutions.

"Systematically, First Nations peoples have been treated as inferior, as deficient and tolerated through condescension," Senator Dodson said.

Pauline Hanson made the next speech, renewing her attack on welfare programs she labelled the "Aboriginal industry".

"It's about milking the cow - the taxpayer - crying the victim constantly and blaming whites for a so-called invasion," the One Nation leader said.

"I was born in Australia. This is my land, where the hell will I go?"

Senator Hanson started and finished by declaring "all lives matter", a slogan used by some on the far-right to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement.

She also criticised the criteria for identifying as Aboriginal.

"There is no place in our country for racism or for that matter reverse-racism."

The chamber was almost empty during her speech.

