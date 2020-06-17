Sydney man allegedly threatened baby

A Sydney man inundated a woman with more than 100 phone and social media messages before breaking into her backyard and threatening to kill her baby, a court has heard.

Zane Alchin was refused bail in the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday after Justice Michael Walton noted concerns over his history of similar offending and the complainant's safety.

The 29-year-old made headlines in 2016 after posting a stream of obscene Facebook comments about women and in 2019 after sending nude photos of his ex-girlfriend to another woman.

Alchin was on Wednesday denied bail for the second time over three charges including entering land to commit an indictable offence and stalk/intimidate intending to cause fear or physical harm.

Police have also applied for an apprehended domestic violence order.

The court heard Alchin sent a stream of messages to the woman - including dozens of phone calls and Instagram messages - before attempting to break into her home.

He is accused of attempting to break in through the front window before trying to scale a fence and enter through the back garden.

He then allegedly attempted to enter the house through a window to a bedroom, where the woman's 10-month-old son was located.

The court heard Alchin pulled a fly-screen off a window, broke a drying rack and threatened to use a lawnmower to break down a door. He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman's son, prompting her to contact police.

"The behaviour, on the police facts, represents a person who, regrettably, may fit the description given in the Crown submissions as a disturbed individual who has engaged in frightening behaviour towards the complainant," Justice Walton said.

Alchin applied for bail because of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting backlog in the local court system.

His lawyer Emma Grant offered strict bail conditions including that he live with his family and not leave the house without them and abstain from drugs and alcohol.

She argued that any time spent in custody on remand could exceed his sentence should he be found guilty.

However, Justice Walton refused the application because of concerns for the protection of the woman and her child and Alchin's history of offending.

In 2016, he was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond after he was found guilty of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend over a stream of misogynistic Facebook comments.

He was three years later jailed for seven months after pleading guilty to distributing an intimate image without consent. Alchin sent a photo of his bloodied penis to his ex-girlfriend and then sent naked photos of that woman to another woman.

The matter will return to court on June 25.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14