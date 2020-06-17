Federal Labor MP assisting investigators

A federal backbencher linked to a branch stacking scandal within Victorian Labor is cooperating with authorities.

Anthony Byrne was a long-time ally of disgraced party powerbroker Adem Somyurek.

An investigation by The Age and 60 Minutes, which claimed the scalps of Mr Somyurek and two allies, involved secret recordings in Mr Byrne's electorate office.

There are fears his office could have been bugged.

The potential problem is more acute given Mr Byrne's position on federal parliament's powerful intelligence and security committee.

"I want to make clear that I take the matters raised recently seriously and have been in touch with authorities to offer my full assistance," Mr Byrne told The Age on Wednesday.

"I welcome investigations into corruption, which has no place in the party I love.

"Because I do not want to cross over or impede any investigations that may be occurring, I'm unable to comment further at this point in time."

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday morning he had not spoken to Mr Byrne about the branch stacking scandal, which is being investigated by Victoria Police and the state's Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.