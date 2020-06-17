National

Federal Labor MP assisting investigators

By AAP Newswire

CROWN CASINO PARLIAMENT MOTION - AAP

1 of 1

A federal backbencher linked to a branch stacking scandal within Victorian Labor is cooperating with authorities.

Anthony Byrne was a long-time ally of disgraced party powerbroker Adem Somyurek.

An investigation by The Age and 60 Minutes, which claimed the scalps of Mr Somyurek and two allies, involved secret recordings in Mr Byrne's electorate office.

There are fears his office could have been bugged.

The potential problem is more acute given Mr Byrne's position on federal parliament's powerful intelligence and security committee.

"I want to make clear that I take the matters raised recently seriously and have been in touch with authorities to offer my full assistance," Mr Byrne told The Age on Wednesday.

"I welcome investigations into corruption, which has no place in the party I love.

"Because I do not want to cross over or impede any investigations that may be occurring, I'm unable to comment further at this point in time."

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday morning he had not spoken to Mr Byrne about the branch stacking scandal, which is being investigated by Victoria Police and the state's Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.

Latest articles

News

Support for transitioning students thanks to Gannawarra booklet

PARENTS and guardians of children beginning primary and secondary school education in 2021 will benefit from the publication of the fourth edition of Gannawarra Shire Council’s School Transition in Gannawarra booklet. The 2020 edition of the...

Riverine Herald
News

Man remanded in custody after Rochester drug bust

A MAN arrested after a major hydroponic cannabis operation was uncovered in Rochester is behind bars. Anh Tran, 25, appeared in Bendigo Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with cultivation of a commercial quantity of cannabis. The Rochester man...

Ivy Jensen
News

Support for motion could mean stay of execution for Barmah brumbies

The lives of Barmah’s brumbies may have been granted a stay of execution after the Victorian Upper House refused to support the Andrews Government’s plans to commence widespread shooting of brumbies in Victoria’s high country. A motion...

Sophie Baldwin

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire