Fresh charges for Melbourne Porsche driver

By AAP Newswire

Richard Pusey

A Porsche driver accused of filming and taunting a dying police officer after a horrific crash that killed four officers is facing new charges.

Police on Wednesday charged Richard Pusey with committing an act outraging public decency and behaving in an indecent or offensive manner.

The 41-year-old is in custody over an April crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway.

A truck hit four officers who had stopped to drug test Pusey and impound his car after he was stopped for allegedly speeding.

The mortgage broker avoided being struck, but is accused of recording the scene on his mobile phone instead of helping Senior Constable Lynette Taylor as she lay dying.

Pusey was already facing 12 charges, including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, destruction of evidence, perverting the course of justice, failing to remain at the scene after a drug test and failing to render assistance.

He's due to return to court next week.

