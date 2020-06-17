National

Four jailed for car-explosion murder plot

By AAP Newswire

Sharon Yarnton (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A highly-decorated prison officer who tried to murder her estranged husband in a car explosion has been jailed for at least 10 years.

Sharon Yarnton, 53, was found guilty in July of trying to cause a fire or explosion with the intention of murdering Dean Yarnton, also a prison guard, at Picnic Point in Sydney's southwest in February 2015.

Her friend Monique Hayes, 28, Hayes' husband Fady Houda, 27, and their friend Anthony Mouhtaris, 25, also were found guilty of the plot.

After drinking eight to 12 beers, Mr Yarnton had fallen asleep in his ute driven by his then-wife.

He woke alone in the dark to the sound of hissing and saw an open gas bottle in the back seat, another outside near the fuel tank and petrol on the road surrounding the car.

In the NSW District Court on Wednesday, Judge Jane Culver jailed Yarnton for 16 years and six months with a non-parole period of 10 years.

Hayes was jailed for six years and six months with a non-parole period of four years.

Houda and Mouhtaris were jailed for 11 years and six months, with a non-parole period of seven years and 10 months.

Latest articles

National

UQ student could face contempt action

Student activist Drew Pavlou claims a law firm representing the University of Queensland has threatened him with legal action relating to contempt of court.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia starts proper trade talk with UK

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has announced the formal start to trade talks between Australia and the UK, with the first round of negotiations on June 29.

AAP Newswire
National

Fight rages to close big business loophole

More pressure has been applied on the federal government to close a loophole giving more than 1000 major companies exemption from annual reporting.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire