Qld adopts Mason Lee recommendations

By AAP Newswire

The Queensland government has formally adopted a coroner's recommendations following an inquest into the death of abused toddler Mason Jet Lee.

The 22-month-old died after he was struck in the abdomen by his mother's boyfriend so hard it ruptured his small intestine, leading to an infection.

The blow was one of many serious and painful injuries Mason suffered in the months before his death in June 2016.

A recent coronial inquest found the child safety department's handling of Mason's case was "a failure in nearly every possible way".

Deputy state coroner Jane Bentley made six recommendations, including that the department review its policies about how it implements out-of-home care for at-risk children, and provides information to police.

She also advised Queensland Health to allow doctors to escalate child safety cases when they disagree with a decision made by the department.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tabled a response in parliament on Wednesday, accepting all of Ms Bentley's recommendations.

