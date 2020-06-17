National

Inquest to look at Qld watch house death

By AAP Newswire

An inquest into the death of a Brisbane mother will look at whether police watch house procedures are adequate.

Cindy Miller's death in the Ipswich watch house was not suspicious, but due to a lethal combination of drugs in her system and heart conditions, counsel assisting the coroner Sarah Lio-Willie told a pre-inquest hearing on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old was a passenger in a car stopped for a licence and registration check on April 20, 2018.

Police took her into custody when they found she had two outstanding warrants dating from 2015.

Watch house staff found her unresponsive early the next morning.

She could not be resuscitated and was declared dead at 2.10am.

She had earlier told police she had not taken drugs within 24 hours of her arrest.

But a lethal concentration of drugs were later found in her system and an internal examination found Ms Miller had heart conditions that could have caused her death at any time, Ms Lio-Willie told the hearing.

A bag of meth was also found inside her vagina.

Ms Lio-Willie said an investigation had found no suspicious circumstances around Ms Miller's death.

There was also no suggestion of any misconduct by police or watch house officers.

An inquest into Ms Miller's death is expected to be held in August.

