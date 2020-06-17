National

Qld LNP plan to drug test some parents

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington - AAP

Queensland parents who test positive to some drugs will go into mandatory rehabilitation under a Liberal National Party plan, but it's unclear if they will permanently lose their kids if they test positive a second time.

The LNP opposition wants to enforce random, compulsory drug tests for illicit substances like methamphetamine for parents already on the Queensland child safety department's radar.

"A second positive test will lead to children being placed in foster care under a no-second-chances model because the cycle of drug abuse must be broken," LNP leader Deb Frecklington said on Wednesday.

However it is unclear if that means children will go into permanent foster care or be returned to the care of their parents.

