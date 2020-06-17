National

Airport workers hopeful for wage subsidies

By AAP Newswire

Australians working for foreign-owned companies are hoping federal parliament votes to include them in the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme.

The Senate will on Wednesday vote on changing JobKeeper's eligibility to include workers at foreign-owned companies, like airline services provider dnata.

Dnata provides 90 per cent of catering for airlines in Australia and is owned by Emirates Group.

Labor is calling on Pauline Hanson's One Nation to support the disallowance motion to get it over the line.

Labor's industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke says if the motion is supported, the company won't see a cent.

"Every dollar would go through to the workers," he told reporters in Canberra.

"And so in denying JobKeeper, what's happening here is, quite directly, the prime minister and Pauline Hanson are joining together to say these workers won't get to keep their job.

"That's what's at stake here."

ACTU president Michele O'Neil says the vote is an opportunity for the workers to be able to pay their bills and so they can stay connected to their jobs.

"Many sectors are hard-hit. Workers need support across the economy, across the labour market," she said.

"But if you look at aviation there is no doubt that these workers are urgently in need of assistance today."

