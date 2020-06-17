National

More than 30,000 back arts sector petition

By AAP Newswire

Theatre Royal in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government is under pressure from thousands of Australians who have signed a petition for the arts and entertainment sector to receive greater support to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition is urging the government to extend JobKeeper wage subsidies to ineligible workers in the industry, as well as a tailored support package for the sector.

"Australian artists are the keepers of Australian stories. They give so much to our country and to the Australian identity - we cannot do without them," the petition says.

"We need large and small companies and venues to still exist following the crisis so they can continue to employ Australian artists."

The sector was one of the earliest to be hit by coronavirus restrictions, when gatherings of more than 500 people were banned in the early stages of the pandemic.

Authorities are yet to provide guidance on when crowds of more than 100 are allowed, hindering the sector's plans to reopen.

The petition was lodged by Chloe Dallimore, equity federal president of the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance.

The petition points to data showing fewer than half of the sector's businesses were operating at the end of March.

"After years of cuts and neglect, the government has failed to act to save the arts and entertainment sector," it says.

The coalition government has said it's working on a support package for the sector, but has remained 'mum' on plans.

Labor's arts spokesman Tony Burke says the desperate workers are still waiting.

"Has it all been a cruel hoax? Did the government raise expectations just to let these people down once again," he said.

The online petition closes on July 8.

All petitions to federal parliament are tabled but don't compel a debate on the topic.

Latest articles

News

Desperate need for long-term housing as Shepparton homelessness crisis looms

As Shepparton stands on the brink of a homelessness crisis, BeyondHousing is urging both state and federal governments to increase investments in long-term housing. As of March 30, the Victorian Housing Register reported 1294 Shepparton households...

Charmayne Allison
News

New winter clothes for children urgently needed

If you’ve always wanted to donate but never knew where to start, then now is your lucky break because the instructions are clear — brand new winter clothes for children aged three to 12, ASAP. The call out for kids’ clothes comes...

Daneka Hill
News

Food and family is the secret recipe for food truck success

The Alegre family home has always been a place you leave with smile and a full stomach. So it’s no surprise this family is the brains behind one of Shepparton’s most beloved food trucks - Nanna Marce.

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire