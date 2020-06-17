National

WA parliament passes unpaid fines reforms

By AAP Newswire

Supporters of Ms Dhu outside the Coroners court in 2016. - AAP

New laws to overhaul Western Australia's much-criticised unpaid fines regime have been passed by the state's parliament.

The upper house late on Tuesday passed the Labor government bill, which advocates say will address the over-representation of Aboriginal people in the justice system.

The changes were sparked by the case of Yamatji woman Ms Dhu, who died in custody in August 2014 after being locked up for $3622 in unpaid fines.

The 22-year-old, whose first name is not used for cultural reasons, died in hospital two days after being locked up at South Hedland Police Station.

A coroner subsequently ruled she had been treated inhumanely.

Under the new legislation, fine defaulters will no longer be immediately taken into custody and warrants for imprisonment can only be issued by a magistrate under strict circumstances.

The legislation will also introduce garnishee orders, allowing money to be taken from the bank accounts and salaries of fine defaulters.

However, hardship provisions such as mental illness and disability, domestic violence, homelessness, and drug and alcohol problems will be taken into account.

The change is long overdue in WA, which is the last remaining state to lock up fine defaulters, at a cost to taxpayers of around $2.8 million a year.

Government upper house leader Sue Ellery told MPs during Tuesday's debate on the bill there were currently 1300 outstanding warrants involving 300 fine defaulters.

Those warrants will now be cancelled the day after the new laws come into effect.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt said the imprisonment of mostly indigenous fine defaulters had become "normalised" in some regions.

"You will see this have an impact and a very quick impact on the number of Aboriginal people inside prisons," Mr Wyatt said.

