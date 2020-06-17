National

Queensland theme parks ready to reopen

By AAP Newswire

Some of the polar bearsat Sea World on the Gold Coast. - AAP

Theme parks across Queensland are preparing to reopen with strict coronavirus safety measures to protect visitors and staff in place.

Sea World and Paradise Country on the Gold Coast will open to the public on June 26.

Australian Outback Spectacular will reopen on July 3 while Movie World and Wet'n'Wild are looking to reopen on July 15 in line with Queensland's roadmap to recovery.

Staff will be on hand to provide extra cleaning on rides and around the parks which will remain as contactless as possible, according to Village Roadshow.

Guests will need to adhere to 1.5-metre physical distancing throughout all parks and venues.

