National

Federal Labor takes over Vic preselections

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - AAP

1 of 1

Federal Labor will run Victoria's state and federal preselections for the next three years after the premier said he had "no confidence" in the state's current membership roll.

Labor stalwarts Steve Bracks and Jenny Macklin were on Tuesday night appointed as administrators of the Victorian Labor division until the end of January 2021, as the party launches a wideranging review into branch stacking allegations.

Voting rights will be suspended until 2023 as a full audit of every Victorian Labor member is conducted.

It will mean candidates at the next federal and state elections will be preselected by the national executive.

In a letter to the executive, Premier Daniel Andrews said he had "no confidence in the integrity of any voting rolls" produced in Victoria.

"Accordingly, we must suspend those elections and begin a long and critical process of validating each and every member of the Labor Party in Victoria as genuine, consenting and self-funded," he wrote.

Mr Andrews is facing scrutiny for failing to know about the allegations of branch-stacking within his party until they were aired on television.

Marlene Kairouz on Tuesday became the third minister to leave cabinet over the scandal, after factional allies Adem Somyurek and Robin Scott left the ministry on Monday.

An expose aired by The Age and 60 Minutes alleged former Labor powerbroker Mr Somyurek handed over cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence.

It was also alleged staff members of Ms Kairouz and Mr Scott were involved.

Mr Somyurek was booted as a local government and small business minister and lost his Labor Party membership on Monday.

He denies the branch-stacking allegations and wants police to investigate the recordings used in the expose.

Both Mr Scott and Ms Kairouz vowed to clear their names but said they didn't want to cause a distraction for the government or add to their families' distress.

Mr Andrews said he was confident nobody else in his team has been using taxpayer-funded staff to further political interests.

But he added investigations by the corruption watchdog and Victoria Police will probe as widely as it needs to.

However a report emerged late on Tuesday alleging Mr Andrews' faction used taxpayer funds to employ a factional leader whose job is to boost the group's power within the party, according to the Herald Sun.

During questioning in parliament, the premier reiterated he didn't learn about the branch-stacking claims until Sunday, to disbelieving jeers from the opposition.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said Mr Andrews should take responsibility for the issues which have unfolded under his leadership.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Battaash stars on day one at Royal Ascot

Battaash and Circus Maximus were the headline winners on day one of Royal Ascot, taking out the King’s Stand Stakes and Queen Anne Stakes Group One races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hi Stranger opening options at Flemington

In-form galloper Hi Stranger will attempt a first stakes race victory when he lines up in the AR Creswick Stakes at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Maher and Eustace fined over positive swab

Piccatric has returned a positive test for Furosemide which has resulted in the Victorian Racing Tribunal fining trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace $7500.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire