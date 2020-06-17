Federal Labor takes over Vic preselections

Federal Labor will run Victoria's state and federal preselections for the next three years after the premier said he had "no confidence" in the state's current membership roll.

Labor stalwarts Steve Bracks and Jenny Macklin were on Tuesday night appointed as administrators of the Victorian Labor division until the end of January 2021, as the party launches a wideranging review into branch stacking allegations.

Voting rights will be suspended until 2023 as a full audit of every Victorian Labor member is conducted.

It will mean candidates at the next federal and state elections will be preselected by the national executive.

In a letter to the executive, Premier Daniel Andrews said he had "no confidence in the integrity of any voting rolls" produced in Victoria.

"Accordingly, we must suspend those elections and begin a long and critical process of validating each and every member of the Labor Party in Victoria as genuine, consenting and self-funded," he wrote.

Mr Andrews is facing scrutiny for failing to know about the allegations of branch-stacking within his party until they were aired on television.

Marlene Kairouz on Tuesday became the third minister to leave cabinet over the scandal, after factional allies Adem Somyurek and Robin Scott left the ministry on Monday.

An expose aired by The Age and 60 Minutes alleged former Labor powerbroker Mr Somyurek handed over cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence.

It was also alleged staff members of Ms Kairouz and Mr Scott were involved.

Mr Somyurek was booted as a local government and small business minister and lost his Labor Party membership on Monday.

He denies the branch-stacking allegations and wants police to investigate the recordings used in the expose.

Both Mr Scott and Ms Kairouz vowed to clear their names but said they didn't want to cause a distraction for the government or add to their families' distress.

Mr Andrews said he was confident nobody else in his team has been using taxpayer-funded staff to further political interests.

But he added investigations by the corruption watchdog and Victoria Police will probe as widely as it needs to.

However a report emerged late on Tuesday alleging Mr Andrews' faction used taxpayer funds to employ a factional leader whose job is to boost the group's power within the party, according to the Herald Sun.

During questioning in parliament, the premier reiterated he didn't learn about the branch-stacking claims until Sunday, to disbelieving jeers from the opposition.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said Mr Andrews should take responsibility for the issues which have unfolded under his leadership.