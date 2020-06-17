Vic schools safe despite COVID-19 closures

A third Victorian school has been forced to close this week after a child tested positive to coronavirus.

The student at Strathmore Primary School was one of nine new COVID-19 cases recorded in Victoria on Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 1741. About 50 remain active.

The primary school will be closed for 24 hours while it is deep cleaned and close contacts are traced.

It comes after Pakenham Springs Primary School and St Dominic's Primary School in Broadmeadows were closed on Monday after two students at each school tested positive.

But Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen has sought to reassure parents the risk of community transmission at schools isn't a concern.

"We knew there'd still be cases as the community opened up, we knew that would occur," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"All of the cases have been students that acquired the illness generally within family situations."

The four students who tested positive on Monday are part of an extended family cluster that increased by one more case on Tuesday.

A total of 12 people in the family have now contracted coronavirus after attending gatherings across homes in Broadmeadows, Coburg and Pakenham.

"It doesn't take long for a respiratory illness to spread and that's why we need to remain vigilant about hand hygiene, about staying away from people," Dr van Diemen said.

Two other cases on Tuesday were linked to a known outbreak at Monash Health, while two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The source of three other new cases is still being investigated.