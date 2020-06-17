National

Ongoing debate over hazard reduction burns

Bushfire in NSW. February, 2020 - AAP

Hazard reduction burns can have a dramatic impact on the spread of bushfires in the first couple of years but may cause problems in the long term if more flammable species grow back, experts say.

The Black Summer bushfires, which burned an estimated 35 million hectares of land, sparked renewed debate about the effectiveness of prescribed or planned burning undertaken ahead of fire seasons.

Appearing at the bushfires royal commission, University of Melbourne expert Associate Professor Kevin Tolhurst said the most dramatic effect of prescribed burning was in the first year or two.

He said research showed there was a measurable benefit in forest areas up to 10 or 11 years, but then the effect was largely gone.

"Depending on how well those operations are carried out, in five or 10 years' time you may actually end up with a worse fuel arrangement if the way in which the regeneration occurs brings back more flammable species or a greater level of continuity," he said.

"You may have had a short-term gain for a long-term loss.

"So understanding the ecology needs to go hand in hand with trying to manage or manipulate the fuels."

Professor David Bowman, from the University of Tasmania, said fire management was complicated and not simply a case of turning off switches.

"Inappropriate management could drive a system to become more combustible because, for instance, there is more fine fuel mass such as grass," he said.

The University of Wollongong's Professor Ross Bradstock said the window of effectiveness from prescribed burning was generally about five to 10 years but it was highly contingent on the weather conditions when bushfires occurred.

"Under the most dire weather conditions, such as a catastrophic fire danger index, the window of effectiveness of antecedent treatment may be extremely short, a year or so in terms of producing some measurable level of reduction in fire intensity.

"Under benign weather conditions it may be more of the order of five to 10 years."

Representatives from state and territory agencies involved in fire risk management and hazard reduction will give evidence at the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements on Wednesday.

