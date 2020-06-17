National

Aussies called to take backyard holidays

By AAP Newswire

QUEENSLAND REEFLIVE ONLINE TOUR - AAP

1 of 1

Australians, where the bloody hell are you?

With international travel forbidden in the foreseeable future, the government is urging the nearly 10 million Australians who travelled overseas last year to look at their own backyards for their next holiday.

The more than $65 billion they spent in foreign destinations would go a long way to helping domestic tourism operators reeling from the bushfires and coronavirus pandemic.

The tourism and hospitality sectors have been the hardest hit by the virus.

About three in 10 accommodation and food sector jobs have been lost since mid-March, the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.

Just 750 foreign tourists arrived in Australia in May, compared with nearly 458,000 in the same month last year.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham says there's an enormous potential to replace the vanished overseas travellers with Australians.

"For those Australians who can afford to do so, we want them to feel an almost patriotic duty to get out and support the jobs and small businesses of their fellow citizens by having whatever Aussie holiday they can," he will tell the National Press Club on Wednesday, according to excerpts of his speech obtained by AAP.

"That could mean instead of the beaches of Bali, it could be the beaches of Byron Bay."

The closure of state borders has been a sticking point in preventing Australians from holidaying farther afield throughout the country.

South Australia announced on Tuesday it would reopen its borders to people from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania from Wednesday.

Queensland is expected to reopen to interstate visitors from July 10, midway through the NSW school holidays.

Latest articles

News

Sir Doug Nicholls’ legend continues to grow

The legend of the Goulburn Valley’s Sir Douglas Nicholls is continuing to grow. Last week, the Victorian Government announced the Aboriginal Church of Christ, founded by Sir Doug, was now heritage protected. Sir Doug was pastor of the church...

Brayden May
News

New winter clothes for children urgently needed

If you’ve always wanted to donate but never knew where to start, then now is your lucky break because the instructions are clear — brand new winter clothes for children aged three to 12, ASAP. The call out for kids’ clothes comes...

Daneka Hill
News

Men’s Shed members happy to be back despite being unable to engage in health week

“Men are fairly blase about their health until it is generally too late.” That’s according to Gary Gray, of the Shepparton Men’s Shed, and you can bet it’s something he is right across. As treasurer (and former co-ordinator of “400...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire