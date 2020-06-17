National

Qld govt defers public sector pay rise

By AAP Newswire

A pay rise for Queensland's public sector has been pushed back to 2022 as the state grapples with an economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The details were revealed by Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace when she introduced a legislative amendment to state parliament on Tuesday.

"We recognise and deeply appreciate the hard work and dedication of Queensland's public sector workers, especially those working on the front line to fight against COVID-19," she said.

The amendments will not apply to local government or other state system workers, and chief and senior executives of government-owned water, energy and transport corporations or its statutory authorities will not get performance-based payments to in 2020/21.

More than 100,000 Queenslanders are out of work or on reduced hours and incomes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

