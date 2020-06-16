National

Arrests after 16yo stabbed to death in Vic

By AAP Newswire

STABBING TEENAGE DEATH MELBOURNE - AAP

Three men have been arrested after a fight broke out near where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Melbourne's west.

A police officer was taken to hospital and another man was treated for a cut to the head after a brawl broke out between about 30 people near Brimbank Shopping Centre in Deer Park on Tuesday night.

The trio were being interviewed by police at 9pm.

The brawl occurred just hours after a teenager was stabbed to death while walking near the shopping precinct.

Police said the boy was approached by a group of eight to 10 men and died at the scene.

The group ran away but six were arrested on nearby Billingham Road a short time later. They are yet to be charged.

Witnesses told Nine News the group were carrying knives up their sleeves and stabbed the teen "multiple times" in the chest and stomach.

"He's a good kid, he goes to church. He comes from a good family, a humble family. It's just so unfortunate this has happened to him," family friend Foa Galuega said.

The brawl is believed to have been sparked by an argument on social media, Nine reported.

Footage of the second brawl has been posted on social media, showing people running into the taped-off crime scene.

A person can be heard in the footage shouting, "I'll kill you" while bystanders yell "Stop".

Homicide detectives are investigating.

