Senate calls for no appeal on live export

By AAP Newswire

Senior cabinet ministers have backed calls for the federal government to abandon appealing a landmark ruling on the 2011 live cattle export ban.

Earlier in the month, the Federal Court ruled against Gillard government agriculture minister Joe Ludwig's six-month suspension, potentially costing the commonwealth millions in damages.

Coalition senators on Tuesday supported a motion calling for the government to rule out appealing the decision, despite the government still weighing up its next move.

Liberal frontbencher Jonathon Duniam told parliament the government would not decide on an appeal until after damages were decided at a June 29 hearing.

"Given the risk that this decision could actually establish a precedent that could be weaponised against the live export industry, the responsible course of action is for the government to seek further advice," he said.

Cabinet ministers Mathias Cormann, Simon Birmingham, Linda Reynolds and Anne Ruston supported the One Nation motion.

Manager of opposition business Katy Gallagher said Labor did not support it while the matter was before the court.

Nationals senator Matt Canavan celebrated the motion passing the upper house 30 votes to 28.

"Cattle producers have waited long enough. It is time to for justice to prevail," he tweeted.

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi lashed out at the government, accusing the coalition of not caring about animal welfare.

"The live export industry is based on animal cruelty, animal misery and blood-soaked supply chains," she said.

"You make a mockery of your own rules. You should be ashamed."

The court found Mr Ludwig committed misfeasance, a technical term meaning the wrongful exercise of the law, when he banned the trade for six months after a cruelty expose.

