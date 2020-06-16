National

Curveball in case against terror accused

By AAP Newswire

Lawyers for a woman accused of associating with Islamic State terrorists as a child have blindsided Victorian prosecutors by admitting they don't know her age.

The woman is accused of recruiting someone to Islamic State and performing services for a person intending to engage in hostile activities overseas in June 2016.

She's also accused of associating with someone directing or promoting the terror group's activities between February and March 2015, when it's argued she was underage.

The woman, who can't be named, was charged in February this year. Prosecutors believe she was 22 then.

The new claims from her lawyer Massi Ahmadzay raise questions about whether she was an adult at the time of the alleged 2016 offending, as prosecutors believe.

He cited potential inaccuracies in a birth date obtained from overseas.

She was born in Afghanistan and came to Australia on a humanitarian visa, Mr Ahmadzay told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors were surprised by the revelation and are investigating, given it has potential ramifications for the case against her.

The woman did not appear in court on Tuesday.

Her case is due back in court on Friday.

She faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted of the charges against her.

