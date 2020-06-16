National

Man jailed over MDMA disguised as coffee

By AAP Newswire

A man who tried to collect up to $15 million of MDMA disguised as coffee beans from the Netherlands has been jailed for a decade in Victoria.

Dean Panczuk's life revolved around finding money for drugs and gambling when he agreed to the drug importation scheme so his wife wouldn't find out about his debts and leave him.

The 35-year-old was meant to collect 233kg of pure MDMA hidden in coffee bags from an empty Melbourne shopfront in June 2018.

But the courier became suspicious, refused to drop them off and contacted police.

Panczuk has been jailed for up to 10 years, after being found guilty by a County Court jury of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

The MDMA had a street value of between $9 million and $15 million.

Before being busted, Panczuk texted a contact thanking him for being "such a good guy" for letting him do a favour instead of repaying the money so his wife wouldn't find out about the debt and leave him.

After police raided his Avondale Heights home, Panczuk said there might have been drugs or bombs in the shipment but definitely not drugs in the coffee bean bags.

Judge Susan Cohen on Tuesday accepted the man did not organise the importation or stand to share in its profits.

Panczuk became addicted to drugs as a teenager and was at one point using ice every day before agreeing to collect the drugs to pay off a debt.

The father-of-two was remorseful and ashamed for bringing dishonour to his family. He was described as being devoted to his wife and children and a role model for his eldest child.

As well as being convicted of attempting to possess the drugs, Panczuk pleaded guilty to two weapons charges over knives found in a safe at his home.

He must serve five-and-a-half years before being eligible for parole and has already spent 232 days in custody.

