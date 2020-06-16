National

Car-explosion murder plotters face court

By AAP Newswire

Sharon Yarnton (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Sydney prison officer who tried to murder her estranged husband in an explosion, put a substance in his beer before he was left asleep in his petrol-doused car, a judge has found.

But despite being "highly suspicious" that the substance was a sedative, Judge Jane Culver said she could not exclude the possibility it was salt or sugar.

Sharon Yarnton, 53, was found guilty in July of trying to cause a fire or explosion with the intention of murdering Dean Yarnton, also a prison guard, at Picnic Point in Sydney's southwest in February 2015.

Her friend Monique Hayes, 28, Hayes' husband Fady Houda, 27, and their friend Anthony Mouhtaris, 25, also were found guilty of the plot.

In the NSW District Court on Tuesday, Judge Culver is delivering her sentencing remarks for the four offenders.

After the soon-to-be divorced Yarnton went for a "last supper" with another couple at a bowling club, she got behind the wheel while her husband slept in the passenger seat after drinking about eight beers.

He woke alone to the sound of hissing and saw an open gas bottle in the back seat and another next to him, while petrol was on the road all around the car.

Judge Culver is making fact findings relevant to sentence, including on whether Yarnton had put a sedative in her husband's beer to make him drowsy.

CCTV footage showed her taking the two beers into the cafe and putting a glass of water beside them but any other activity was not captured on film.

Mr Yarnton complained his beer tasted funny and the footage showed his then-wife returning it to the bar but pouring it into another glass.

Her actions were consistent with having used the water to dissolve a sedative then put into the beer, the judge said.

But another reasonable possibility was that she added salt or sugar as a "petty and vindicative act" consistent with the animosity she had displayed towards her husband.

"Whilst the court remains highly suspicious that it was in fact a sedative, the court cannot find the other reasonable hypothesis has been excluded," Judge Culver said.

The sentencing continues.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Maher and Eustace fined over positive swab

Piccatric has returned a positive test for Furosemide which has resulted in the Victorian Racing Tribunal fining trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace $7500.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Ventura Storm scores debut hurdle victory

Lindsay Park galloper Ventura Storm has ploughed through heavy ground to win a maiden hurdle at Ballarat at his first run over jumps.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

New Zealand stable eyeing Melbourne spring

Jamie Richards may have lost Te Akau Shark for the spring with an eye injury, but the trainer has Melody Belle and Probabeel gearing up for a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus closes third Vic school in days

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire