Eden-Monaro voters expected to go early

By AAP Newswire

Labor candidate Kristy McBain and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. - AAP

Labor is anticipating half of Eden-Monaro's voters to cast their ballot before the official July 4 by-election date.

Early voting opened on Monday and an eager 485 people got in to do so, electoral commission numbers show.

The AEC is anticipating there will be an increase in the number of people voting early amid the coronavirus pandemic, but doesn't have an anticipated figure in mind, a spokesman told AAP.

Five early voting centres are open in the electorate compared to one in the first week of the 2019 election.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese told Labor MPs meeting in Canberra on Tuesday he expects half the electorate to vote early.

He again downplayed Labor's chances of holding on to the seat, noting retired MP Mike Kelly's personal popularity was crucial to last year's result.

Mr Albanese and Labor frontbenchers have taken advantage of the fortnight of parliamentary sittings in Canberra to join candidate Kristy McBain on the hustings in the electorate which surrounds the ACT.

There are 14 candidates competing in the by-election, including Liberal Fiona Kotvojs who narrowly lost at the 2019 federal poll.

The AEC is warning people it will likely take longer than usual to vote because of social distancing requirements and cleaning needed in voting centres.

