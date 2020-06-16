National

Labor to support pedophile crackdown bill

By AAP Newswire

Child abuse related stock image - AAP

1 of 1

Labor has agreed to back minimum mandatory sentences for child sex offenders one day after killing off the proposal in federal parliament.

The opposition changed a bill with tough new measures for pedophiles in the Senate on Monday night to strip out mandatory jail terms.

But with the Morrison government refusing to budge on a compromise, Labor caucus unanimously agreed to support the legislation in its original form.

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus told a caucus meeting on Tuesday the party should not "let the perfect be the enemy of the good".

He said Labor strongly supported the vast majority of the bill, including the presumption against bail for serious offenders and lowering burdens on child witnesses.

The draft laws are now expected to pass parliament this week despite the ALP policy platform opposing mandatory jail terms.

Under the bill, pedophiles could face life behind bars, while repeat offenders and the most heinous child sex crimes would face mandatory minimum sentences.

The coalition launched a stinging attack on Labor for rebuffing the minimum sentences through parliamentary tactics.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton accused the opposition of backing pedophiles over Australian kids.

"It is one of the worst acts I have seen in my 20 years in parliament," he said.

"Anthony Albanese needs to look parents in the eye and explain his betrayal of them."

One Labor MP told the caucus meeting it was disappointing the party couldn't pursue the argument around mandatory sentencing, but accepted shadow cabinet's decision.

Another said the party couldn't stand in the way of the bill while also noting the importance of an independent judiciary.

Labor frontbencher Murray Watt said mandatory sentencing made it harder to catch, prosecute and convict criminals.

"Mandatory sentencing is wrong in principle, does nothing to reduce or deter crime and worst of all it has adverse consequences," he told parliament on Monday.

Latest articles

World

North Korea warns over propaganda leaflets

North Korea has threatened retaliatory action if defector groups in South Korea push ahead with a campaign to send propaganda leaflets across the border.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing reimposes curbs to curb virus

A serious flare-up of coronavirus cases in Beijing has prompted authorities to reimpose restrictions including a ban on outward travel by high-risk people.

AAP Newswire
World

Police botched NZ terror gun licence

Brenton Tarrant, the Australian terrorist who murdered 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques last year, was allegedly wrongly granted a firearms licence.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus closes third Vic school in days

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire