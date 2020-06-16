Colt man guilty of raping NSW half-sister

5370537724001

A member of the incestuous Colt clan has been found guilty of raping his niece/half-sister two years before authorities uncovered 40 people living in squalor on a rural NSW property.

Frank Colt, a pseudonym for the 50 year old, attacked the then 17 year old in the back seat of his car during a visit to the family farm near Yass one night in February 2010, the NSW District Court found on Tuesday.