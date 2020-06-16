Additional $10m for Qld flight routes

The Queensland government has thrown another $10 million at the ailing tourism industry with the aim of creating more interstate flight routes.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the money on Tuesday as part of her government's next tranche of economic strategies to help the state survive the "most devastating economic climate in generations".

"In the fallout of one of the most confronting events any of us have ever lived through, it's imperative that we prepare Queensland for the difficult road ahead," she told the parliament.

The $10 million for flight routes is in addition to another $5 million announced last week, and is estimated to support 4500 jobs over the next year.

The funding is all part of the state's $6 billion COVID-19 recovery package that is being spread across numerous industries.

The premier also revealed $841.6 million in concessional loans has been approved for 5755 business to support over 70,000 jobs.

More than 13,000 business have also been paid $445 million in payroll tax rebates.

Additional support for small businesses was promised through another round of grants of up to $10,000 from a pool of $100 million.

Half of the grants will be given to small businesses outside of the southeast corner.

An extension of the First Home Owners grant was announced, as well as a new additional $5000 grant for new builds outside southeast Queensland.

The premier also announced a $22.5 million "rescue package" for the arts and recreation sector, where nearly one-in-five jobs in Queensland have been lost.

The package will include funding for live music events, temporary outdoor venues, and support for venues to safely reopen with social distancing.

The mining and agriculture sectors were also promised support.

Queensland has recorded another day of zero new COVID-19 cases.

There are five active cases in the state, with a total of 1065.