Law group backs visitor plan for disabled

By AAP Newswire

Ann Marie Smith. - AAP

The Law Society has backed calls for a Community Visitor Scheme to help protect people with disabilities from abuse, neglect or exploitation in the wake of the death of Adelaide cerebral palsy sufferer Ann Marie Smith.

Ms Smith died in hospital in April from septic shock, multiple organ failure, severe pressure sores and malnourishment while under the care of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Police have launched a manslaughter inquiry into her treatment and the NDIS commissioner has appointed former Federal Court Judge Alan Robertson to lead an independent inquiry.

The SA government has also established a task force to look at gaps in the system since Ms Smith's care was transferred from state to federal control.

An interim report has been provided to the government and is expected to be tabled in parliament on Tuesday.

The Law Society provided a submission to the task force backing the Community Visitor Scheme which it said had the potential to provide a safety net for the most vulnerable.

A community visitor would have the power to visit and inspect a disability accommodation premises as well as a person's private home if they were living independently and would have an obligation to report any matters of concern and also act as an advocate.

Proposals put forward so far require the person with the disability to request a visit, but SA Law Society President Tim White said that should be widened to neighbours or other people holding concerns for a person's safety.

"Clearly, in the shocking case of Ms Smith, her total isolation from the outside world meant that she, nor an authorised person, would have been able to make a request for a visit," Mr White said.

"The society suggests that bystanders, such as neighbours, should also have the ability to raise concern.

"In matters where a vulnerable person is cut off from the outside world, sometimes it is only neighbours or passers-by who may suspect any wrongdoing."

Mr White said the society shared the community's horror at the reports of the deplorable conditions that Ms Smith was subjected to before she died, and was appalled that people with disabilities would be subjected to such shocking human rights violations.

"Preventing such an abhorrent tragedy from happening again should be a top priority for the state," he said.

